(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — Crews are working a wildfire near the north side of Highway 96 at mile point 15, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

A few houses in the area have been asked to evacuate in the 900 and 1000 blocks of County Road 285, per CCSO.

