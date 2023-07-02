Crews working Titan Fire recognized for National Wildland Firefighter Day

(LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo.) — Firefighters headed out for another day of managing the Titan Fire are being recognized for the second annual National Wildland Firefighter Day on Sunday, July 2.

Crews in Colorado and across the country are being thanked for working firelines, which can both be physically and mentally exhausting, according to a Titan Fire Facebook post.

“Many firefighters spend weeks, or even months, away from home and loved ones each year. All too often, some of them make the ultimate sacrifice and never come back home,” reads the post.

National Wildland Firefighter Day is about recognizing the sacrifices of wildland firefighters and their families, said the post. You can financially support firefighters through the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, a nonprofit that provides immediate, long-term assistance to fallen and injured firefighters and their families.

Courtesy of Titan Fire Information

“Though not from this fire, the dirty firefighters pictured [above] are typical of the thousands of young men and women called to the firelines each summer. They have our deepest respect,” said the social media post.