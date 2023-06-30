UPDATE: Reports of explosion, investigation into Palmer Park fire

UPDATE: FRIDAY 6/30/2023 11:28 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating after receiving reports of an explosion that may be connected to a fire that started Friday evening, June 30.

Courtesy of FOX21 Reporter, Alina Lee

CSFD said crews responded to the Palmer Park area just after 9 p.m. Firefighters located the fire at an old caretaker’s dwelling that has been abandoned for about four years, according to Lieutenant Aaron Mcconnellogue. The building was heavily damaged by the fire, stated Lieutenant Mcconnellogue.

Authorities are unsure what caused the fire and have fire investigators on scene. The fire is under control and crews are mopping up the area for hot spots. No persons were injured or evacuated during the incident. At this time, there is no threat to the public, per CSFD.

A total of ten apparatus responded with 46 firefighters along with specialty units, said Lieutenant Mcconnellogue.

The intersection of Maizeland Road and Warwick Lane is currently closed. Firefighters expect it to reopen in a few hours.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews working structure fire in Palmer Park

FRIDAY 06/30/2023 9:55 p.m.

CSFD is on scene working a structure fire Friday evening on June 30.

CSFD said the structure in Palmer Park is a small single-family dwelling. The fire is mostly knocked down, per CSFD.

Several CSFD units are managing the incident.

Check back with FOX21 News for more updates on this story.