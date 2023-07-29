(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) worked a trail evacuation Saturday morning on July 29.
CSFD was on scene at Pulpit Rock. The patient was safely brought out and transported to a hospital.
Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department
by: Alina Lee
