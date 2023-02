(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reported multiple grass fires in north-central Custer County Saturday morning on Feb. 25.

Courtesy of Custer County Sheriff’s Office

CCSO said crews worked multiple grass fires near Oak Ridge Road in the Dilley Ranch Subdivision. Reports of heavy smoke alerted the public, but there was no immediate danger, according to CCSO.

Download the Everbridge App to receive emergency messages from CCSO. It can be found in the App Store on Apple and Google Play.