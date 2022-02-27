FREMONT COUNTY, COLO – Rescue crews, are on day six of their search for a missing man in Fremont County.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported Bobby Stringer missing on February 22nd.

Saturday Fremont County Search and Rescue, Fremont Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Search and Rescue, and Royal Gorge Heli Tours searched for Stringer in Phantom Canyon.

There has also been assistance from the Colorado Search and Rescue – State SAR Coordinators, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Civil Air Patrol – Cell Phone Forensics, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The search has included K9s, drones, helicopters, and the state’s Multi-Mission Aircraft.

Teams reported knee-deep snow in areas, downed timber, and steep, rocky, and slick conditions. They added freezing temperatures are making the search challenging.