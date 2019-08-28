Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a large fire at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane near Palmer Park Tuesday night.

Fire crews say ten people are displaced and eight apartments in the building caught fire. No one was injured, however, two cats died. The Red Cross will step in to help.

CSFD believes at least one of the apartment units is a complete loss.

When crews arrived they said there was heavy smoke and flames from the front and back of the building. Fire fighters had to go into units with a ladder and through windows in order to clear the building.