Crews reach 90% containment on Blodgett Peak Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fire burning for more than a week in Colorado Springs has reached 90% containment according to crews on the scene.

The fire, which began Wednesday, December 22 after an illegal campfire spread, has burned shrubs, grass, and trees.

Resources have included the US Forest Service, Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy Fire Departments, Colorado Springs Utilities, the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management.

A multi-mission aircraft flew over the fire on Thursday and found a single area still burning, but no smoke was visible. Crews say the area burning is surrounded by rocks and difficult to access.

CSFD and the USFS will keep up roaming patrols over the next several days. Another MMA flight will go over the burn area on Monday morning.