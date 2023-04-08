(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) is at the Pueblo Memorial Airport for a plane reporting landing gear issues Saturday morning on April 8.

Courtesy of Pueblo Fire Department

Courtesy of Pueblo Fire Department

Courtesy of Pueblo Fire Department

PFD said a Piper aircraft with a single pilot in the air reported having problems with landing gear and has been circling the airport for the past 15 to 20 minutes to burn fuel for a safe landing.

Another plane has taken flight to help assess damages.

Officials are unsure if the landing gear has a mechanical issue or a hydraulic leak. Crews are on standby for the landing, according to PFD.

Check back with FOX21 for more updates on this story.