UPDATE: THURSDAY 03/30/2023 5:26 p.m.

(OTERO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the fire has been contained and crews are working on mop up, Thursday evening on March 30.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews on scene of brush fire by HWY 109 in La Junta

THURSDAY 03/30/2023 5:07 p.m.

OCSO is reporting a brush fire by HWY 109 near County Road Y south of La Junta, Thursday evening on March 30.

Courtesy of Otero County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Otero County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Otero County Sheriff’s Office

Multiple fire agencies are on scene, according to OCSO. There is no current threat to structures.

Check back with FOX21 for more updates on this story.