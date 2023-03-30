Crews mop up wildland fire near Delta and Hancock

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a contained wildland fire Thursday afternoon on March 30.

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said crews will remain in the area of Delta and Hancock for mop up. The fire was contained in the creek, per CSFD. Firefighters are now “working on evacuation and fire attack.”

The fire is estimated to have burned about half an acre, according to CSFD. No structures were threatened or lost.

CSFD is investigating the cause of the fire. The public was asked to avoid the area due to the large presence of responding crews.