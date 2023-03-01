(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a small fire Wednesday morning on March 1.

  • Crews knock down small camp fire near Standford Street
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • Crews knock down small camp fire near Standford Street
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • Crews knock down small camp fire near Standford Street
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said the small camp fire was near Pikes Peak and Stanford Street. Firefighters reported the fire is now out.