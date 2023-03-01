Crews knock down small camp fire near Standford Street

FOX21 News Colorado
Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department
by: Alina Lee
Posted: Mar 1, 2023 / 09:07 AM MST
Updated: Mar 1, 2023 / 09:07 AM MST
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a small fire Wednesday morning on March 1.
CSFD said the small camp fire was near Pikes Peak and Stanford Street. Firefighters reported the fire is now out.
