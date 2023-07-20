Crews helping several vehicles stuck in floodwater

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working multiple vehicles stuck in floodwater Thursday afternoon on July 20.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Chief Photojournalist Michael Duran; Maizeland

Courtesy of FOX21’s Chief Photojournalist Michael Duran; Maizeland

Courtesy of FOX21’s Chief Photojournalist Michael Duran; Platte & Wooten

CSFD said crews are in the following areas helping several vehicles:

Powers and Barnes

Powers and Omaha

Half Turn and Academy

Crews are also warning the public of heavy flooding at Siferd Boulevard.

Firefighters are asking the community to be advised of closures in the area and to use caution where water is flowing fast.

Check back with FOX21 News for more updates on closures.