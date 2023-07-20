Crews helping several vehicles stuck in floodwater

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working multiple vehicles stuck in floodwater Thursday afternoon on July 20.
CSFD said crews are in the following areas helping several vehicles:
- Powers and Barnes
- Powers and Omaha
- Half Turn and Academy
Crews are also warning the public of heavy flooding at Siferd Boulevard.
Firefighters are asking the community to be advised of closures in the area and to use caution where water is flowing fast.
