Courtesy of Red Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue; Fire as of 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

(BEULAH VALLEY, Colo.) — Ground and air resources responded to a fire that started five miles southeast of Wetmore on Monday, April 24.

Courtesy of Red Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue; Fire as of 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

The Red Creek Fire, located 30 miles west of Pueblo, has burned six acres and is 80 percent contained.

The Red Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue (RCVFR) said the fire was human-caused, but no structures have been threatened. Crews continue to fight the fire in steep, remote terrain.

Precipitation is forecasted to occur over the fire area later Monday night into Tuesday, April 25, per RCVFR.

The San Carlos Ranger District is currently in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.