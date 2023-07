(SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo.) — A small wildland fire north of Silverthorne was reported Friday evening, July 21, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office

The fire was located in the Williams Fork area on United States Forest Service land. Smoke could be seen from State Hwy 9.

SCSO said the U.S. Forest Service used helicopters to fight the fire, which was difficult to access.