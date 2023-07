(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working a home fire that started early Sunday morning, July 30.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD reported the incident shortly after 5:05 a.m. Crews responded to the 6600 block of Cabin Creek Drive to contain the fire.

There were no individuals inside the home at the time of the fire, according to CSFD. At this time, there are no reported injuries or damages to nearby homes.

Check back with FOX21 News for more updates on this story.