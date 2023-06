(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) helped extricate a victim from a crash Sunday afternoon, June 24.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD responded to I-25 and West Highway 24 and transported the victim to a hospital. Fire crews asked the public to avoid the area if possible.

There is heavy fire and police presence near southbound 1-25 and south of Highway 24, per CSFD.