(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) was on scene of a diesel spill near Kalispell Saturday night on April 8.

Courtesy of Pueblo Fire Department

Crews were on scene in the 800 block of Kalispell with Pueblo police, stormwater and streets division to manage the incident.

PFD said clean up will continue into Sunday morning on April 9.

There were no major road closures or risks to the community, but the public was asked to avoid the area due to street sweeping operations.