(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) is battling a wildland fire by Fountain Creek near 29th and Dillon Saturday morning, March 25.

PFD said the fire started at a homeless camp near Fountain Creek at approximately 9:30 a.m. Crews continue to battle the fire on 29th and Dillon.

Smoke in the area required a few people to be treated for breathing problems, said PFD.

No evacuations have been ordered for homes near Mohawk and Glenmore. The fire in that area was contained before it could cross the river trail, according to PFD.

