COLORADO SPRINGS — An early morning house fire called for a fairly large response by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It happened at about 6:40 a.m. on East Willamette Avenue, several blocks east of downtown, and was extinguished a short time later.

Fire has been extinguished by crews on scene. Determined to be a vacant home, no civilian or firefighter injuries. Waiting for fire investigators to determine cause. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 9, 2021

CSFD determined the home was vacant and no injuries occurred.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire.