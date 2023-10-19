(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Creepy Community Family Fun Festival is a spine-tingling good time, and the free event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21!

Triple C Restoration and Mystery of the 13 Souls productions are hosting the event. The festival will include a trunk or treat for the little ghouls and goblins. Along with local vendors offering treasures, treats, and decorations. Plus a haunted house that will thrill you!

The event will be at Triple C Complete Carpet Care and Restoration located at 6225 Leham Drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to everyone.

“Bring your family and friends for a day of Halloween delight and excitement. Costumes are encouraged, and fun is guaranteed!” said festival organizers.