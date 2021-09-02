Creek Week Clean Up scheduled Sept. 25-Oct. 3

PUEBLO, Colo.– The eighth annual Creek Week Cleanup is just around the corner happening on Saturday, Sept. 25 until Sunday, Oct. 3.

The nine-day cleanup affair is open to all in the community interested in keeping the railways, parks, open spaces and waterways clear and clean for all.



Creek Week, the state’s largest watershed-wide cleanup, is part of the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District, an area approximately 927 square miles from Palmer Lake to Pueblo. The district’s work protects the people and property of the region through flood control, trails and recreational spaces, protecting wetlands, maintaining clean water, and scheduling community events such as Creek Week.



Volunteers can register with a public event or schedule their own clean-up. Already, over 100 cleanups have been scheduled during the nine-day period.



“Our watershed is an important community asset. Keeping it clean and healthy might be the most important thing we can do to protect our wild spaces and preserve the things we value like fishing, hiking, and biking,” said Bill Banks, executive director of the Watershed District.



To register for the event or to learn more, click here.