Creators of “South Park” buy Casa Bonita in Denver

DENVER, Colo. — “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker made a major annoucement alongside Colorado Governor Jared Polis Friday.

The pair plans to buy Casa Bonita, an iconic Denver-area Mexican restaurant, which was, at one point, featured on their show.

“The first conversation we had – I was driving – the phone rings and I put it on speaker and Matt says, ‘okay, I don’t want you to get too excited,'” Parker said. “People think we just threw our hat in – we’ve actually been working on this a long time. Matt’s like, ‘there’s a chance we could become part-time owners of Casa Bonita.’ And I had to pull over the car.”

The restaurant is famous for its cliff divers, sopapillas and reportedly not the greatest food in the world, but everyone comes for the atmosphere. On Friday, Parker said customers can expect an upgrade to the menu.

Casa Bonita closed its dining area during the COVID-19 pandemic – and has yet to resume serving food. They did start hosting tours through the building, however.

Casa Bonita’s current owners filed for bankruptcy on July 15, saying the restaurant’s boiler system was damaged while the restaurant was closed.