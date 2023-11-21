(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s one of the hottest fashion accessories this year: a custom hat, and you can make your own with Walker Road Hat Co. in Colorado Springs.
Neighbors and friends Kiersten Ellis and Emily Garnett decided to start their business about a year ago during a road trip. They pop up at festivals, local stores, breweries, and corporate events with their custom hat bar and offer a variety of styles, colors, and accessories to choose from.
They will be at Lost Friend Brewing (2458 Montebello Square) for a Winter Market this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 & 26 from Noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Other scheduled pop-up events:
Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton
- Dec. 2 & Dec. 3
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Days
Vail Village Kris Kringle Market
- Dec. 7 – Dec.10
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Follow WalkerRoadHatCo on Instagram for more events and updates.