(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s one of the hottest fashion accessories this year: a custom hat, and you can make your own with Walker Road Hat Co. in Colorado Springs.

Neighbors and friends Kiersten Ellis and Emily Garnett decided to start their business about a year ago during a road trip. They pop up at festivals, local stores, breweries, and corporate events with their custom hat bar and offer a variety of styles, colors, and accessories to choose from.

They will be at Lost Friend Brewing (2458 Montebello Square) for a Winter Market this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 & 26 from Noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Other scheduled pop-up events:

Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton

Dec. 2 & Dec. 3

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Days

Vail Village Kris Kringle Market

Dec. 7 – Dec.10

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Follow WalkerRoadHatCo on Instagram for more events and updates.