(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers will partner with the Pueblo Zoo for a conservation art show with proceeds benefitting the Turtle Survival Alliance and animal care at the Pueblo Zoo.

The Creations for Conservation Art Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Guests can browse art for sale from more than 20 local artists, ranging in price from $15 – $500. District 60 and 70 students will showcase their art, however student art will not be for sale. In addition to viewing art, guests can indulge their own inner artist with free make and take craft stations throughout the zoo and purchase a light breakfast of bagels or visit the Safari Café for lunch.

Guests 21+ can purchase mimosas starting at 9:00 a.m., and beer/wine at 11:00 a.m. from the cash bar at the Party Place.

“I really love this event as fall is an absolutely gorgeous time to be at the zoo. The leisurely brunch vibe makes strolling the zoo and perusing local talent that much more enjoyable. Most importantly, the event contributes to conservation actions both globally and locally,” said Pueblo Zoo Executive Director, Abbie Krause.

The Creations for Conservation Art Show is included with zoo admission, $14 for adults, $10 for children and kids under three get in free. Zoo hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., with last admission at 3 p.m. Register at http://e.givesmart.com/events/t8z to preview art work online Oct. 12-13 and to purchase art beginning Oct. 15.

Artwork donations will be accepted Oct 7-9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.