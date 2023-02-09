Crashes near South Circle Dr may be linked to car theft

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting a rollover crash that may be linked to a car theft, Thursday afternoon on Feb. 9.

Courtesy of FOX21 News’ Photojournalist Dre Vazquez

CSPD said a car theft may have led to at least three crashes near East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive. The incident may also be hit-and-run or road rage related, according to CSPD. Officers are still trying to determine the case.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. The crash investigation is ongoing.

Check back with FOX21 News for more updates on this story.