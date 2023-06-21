A graphic of a road with two yellow lines and a cracked windshield blended together

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A single-vehicle crash closed eastbound lanes of Dublin Boulevard in the evening hours of Tuesday, June 20 and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday, around 9:52 p.m. police were called about a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dublin Blvd. and Red Jewel Drive. Police said the vehicle lost control and hit the median and a curb, causing the car to roll before it came to a rest on the sidewalk of the eastbound traffic lanes.

Witnesses called police and attempted to save the driver until emergency personnel arrived. The driver however died on the scene as a result of the crash, said CSPD.

Police said that based on witness statements and evidence, speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Eastbound Dublin Blvd. was closed for several hours while police investigated.