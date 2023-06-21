(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said multiple crews are on the scene of a crash in downtown Colorado Springs and that the public should avoid the area.

According to CSFD, crews responded around 7:04 a.m. and remain on the scene of the crash at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Wahsatch Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs. CSFD reports there are trapped people in the crash.

CSFD said Colorado Ave. is blocked at Wahsatch Ave. and drivers should plan other routes.