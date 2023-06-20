(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A crash in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 20 trapped one person who was later taken to the hospital according to the Colorado Fire Department (CSFD).

Around 6 a.m. CSFD tweeted that crews were on the scene at East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive with a crash involving a trapped person.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD reported the trapped person was in stable condition and was later removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

E. Platte Ave. from Circle Drive was down to one lane of traffic while crews worked on the scene.