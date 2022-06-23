COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the area of Fillmore Street and North Stone Avenue on Thursday night.

Around 9:23 p.m., CSFD reported the crash on Fillmore just east of the Nevada intersection and said one person was trapped. The car was on its side and crews had to cut away and remove a portion of the cars’ roof in order to reach the trapped person.

Crews were able to free the person and they were transported via ambulance to a local hospital. Heavy fire and police activity remains on the scene, alternate routes are advised.