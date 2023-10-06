(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Oct. 5 officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to the area of East Woodmen and Marksheffel Roads about a motorcycle vs. truck crash.

The Major Crash Team was called in to investigate and during the investigation traffic on E. Woodmen Rd. and Black Forest Road was diverted.

CSPD said the investigation found the truck and motorcycle were going east on E. Woodmen Rd. The truck stopped for traffic, and the motorcycle rear-ended the truck.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. CSPD said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the investigation.