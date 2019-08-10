Crash involving a police cruiser closed roads for hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — All lanes of S. Chelton Road and S. Academy Blvd. are back open after a crash involving a police cruiser forced the roads to be shut down for hours.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday night police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3800 block of S. Chelton road.

It was discovered that the suspect had assaulted his girlfriend and then started following her car and ramming into it with his.

Once officers located the suspect’s car they attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then ran a red light at the intersection of S. Chelton Road and S. Academy Blvd. colliding with a marked CSPD patrol car.

The man was arrested at the scene.