UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/19/2023 8:40 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said North Cascade Avenue and East Fillmore Street are now back open in all directions.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash in eastern Colorado Springs closes lanes of traffic

THURSDAY 10/19/2023 8:06 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a two-vehicle crash at East Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue has closed both north and southbound lanes of N. Cascade Ave.

At around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, CSPD posted about a traffic crash at E. Fillmore St. and N. Cascade Ave. According to CSPD, two vehicles were involved in the crash with one vehicle on its side.

The crash closed N. Cascade Ave. in both north and south directions. Westbound Fillmore was down to one lane. CSPD said to expect delays and seek alternate routes.