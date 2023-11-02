UPDATE: THURSDAY 11/2/2023 7:37 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted at around 7:30 a.m. that all lanes of traffic were back open at the intersection of North Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash in Cimarron Hills neighborhood closes lanes

THURSDAY 11/2/2023 7:21 a.m.

A crash between a semi-truck and a vehicle has closed multiple lanes at the intersection of Palmer Park and North Powers Boulevards, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Thursday, Nov. 2 at around 4:45 a.m. CSPD posted that all northbound lanes of North Powers Blvd. were closed due to a crash. At around 5:40 a.m. CSPD said all eastbound lanes of Palmer Park Blvd. were also closed due to the crash.

CSPD tells FOX21 the crash was between a vehicle and a semi-truck with no one was taken to the hospital. Tow trucks had been called at around 5:30 a.m. The roads would be closed for an undetermined amount of time said CSPD.