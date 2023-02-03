(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Northbound lanes of North Murray Boulevard are closed at East Bijou Street and the southbound lanes are blocked as crews respond to a single-car rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed to FOX21 News that one person was partially ejected and sent to the hospital in an ambulance. CSPD said the 911 call came in just before 8 p.m., when a person not involved in the crash called to report a rolled vehicle.

CSPD said emergency crews had closed northbound Murray at Bijou, and the southbound lanes are also blocked.

CSPD said a street light had also been knocked down in the crash.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

FOX21 News has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.