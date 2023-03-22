UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 3/22/2023 8:47 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hancock Expy and S. Powers Blvd, currently, westbound Hancock Expy and eastbound Zepplin Road are blocked, and north and southbound Powers traffic is moving.

WEDNESDAY 3/22/2023 8:18 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning drivers of a crash that closed the intersection of Hancock Expressway and South Powers Boulevard on the morning of March 22.

On Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., CSPD tweeted that the intersection of Hancock Expy and S. Powers Blvd was closed in all directions due to a crash. CSPD said the closure is expected to last four hours.

