(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is responding to a crash in the area of Highway 24 and Marksheffel Road, with reports that westbound lanes are blocked.

At around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, CHFD tweeted it was responding to a crash that was blocking traffic at Hwy 24 and Marksheffel Rd. CHFD said both westbound lanes of Hwy 24 were reported to be blocked.

CHFD warns drivers to watch for emergency vehicles and slowing traffic in the area.