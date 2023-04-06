UPDATE THURSDAY 4/6/2023 8:23 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cimarron Hills Fire Department said it was unable to locate the crash at Marksheffel and Hwy 24.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash blocking traffic at Hwy 24 and Marksheffel

THURSDAY 4/6/2023 8:19 a.m.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is responding to an accident at Highway 24 and Marksheffel Road, that is blocking traffic.

Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted around 8:05 a.m. on Thursday, April 6 that it was responding to a crash at Hwy. 24 and Marksheffel Rd.

Cimarron Hills Fire Department said roads are slick and is advising drivers to watch for emergency vehicles and slowing traffic.