(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Boychuk Avenue about a crash with a trapped individual.

At around 12:39 p.m., CSFD tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a crash with a trapped individual at Hancock Expy. and Boychuk Ave. near South Academy Boulevard. Firefighters were able to free the trapped individual.

CSFD said the intersection would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.