BENT COUNTY, COLO – Colorado Park and Wildlife have burned across Oxbow State Wildlife Area west of Las Animas and Fort Lyon.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they are indefinitely closing the park because of fire and burn tree hazards.

The fire on Oxbow is in the bottoms along the Arkansas River. About 75 percent of the 410-acre SWA burned including a pole barn. The closure may impact turkey hunting. pic.twitter.com/D71NoRCrHp — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 13, 2022

They added John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife area, not the state park, is also is threatened.