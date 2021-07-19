CPW to enforce voluntary fishing closure starting Tuesday, July 20

COLORADO — The full-day, voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado from Red Dirt Creek (downstream of Burns) downstream to Rifle will begin July 20.

The closure will be located on the Colorado River from State Bridge downstream to Red Dirt Creek , approximately 27 miles. It will start at noon, rather than continuing as a full day, voluntary closure.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), there is still concern for many fisheries on the West Slope due to suboptimal stream flows and elevated water temperatures as well as increased sediment and debris flows.

Aquatic biologists are monitoring conditions and watching for consistent improvement in order to provide enough recovery time built in for fish before they make changes to fishing closures.

In a tweet CPW said “We appreciate anglers’ understanding, compliance, and patience as CPW continues to balance fishing opportunities with necessary resource protection.”

For the latest on fishing closures, click here.