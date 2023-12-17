(SILVER CLIFF, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are searching for a mule deer buck that attacked a 67-year-old woman outside her home.

According to CPW, the attack happened on Saturday, Dec. 16 in the center of Silver Cliff. CPW was told by the victim that she was attacked by a small buck mule deer with two spikes on each antler outside the front door of her home.

CPW said the victim was able to get back inside the home and call her husband for help. She sustained a puncture wound to her left leg and significant bruising on her right leg, she was taken to a hospital in Pueblo for treatment.

Two bucks were seen sparring in the yard after the attack, which CPW said is common behavior during deer rut or mating season. CPW said there had been no recent reports of aggressive deer in the area, but the nature of the attack so close to a house immediately raised concerns that someone had been feeding the deer.

“A wildlife officer went to investigate and found a bird feeder in the yard,” said Mike Brown, CPW Area Wildlife Manager in the region. “The victim told a CPW officer that she feeds birds and had thrown out bread earlier that day.”

CPW said if found the deer will be euthanized to prevent future attacks on humans. CPW reminds people that feeding wildlife is dangerous.

“I believe this is a good example of what happens when deer lose their natural fear of humans,” Brown said. “They become aggressive and dangerous. This is a good reminder that wild animals should always be treated as such and that people need to give wildlife the space they need. We’re glad this woman wasn’t more seriously injured.”