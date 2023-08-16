(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding people to be bear aware as bears enter hyperphagia, gaining weight to prepare for hibernation.

CPW said bears are entering hyperphagia and will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to search out and eat as much food as possible to fatten up for winter. According to CPW, bears are looking to consume 20,000 calories a day to build up their fat reserves to survive the winter which is the equivalent of a fast food order of 10 large orders of French fries, 10 soft drinks, and 10 milkshakes.

“Over half of bear incident reports in 2022 occurred in the months of August, September, and October,” said CPW.

Reported conflicts with bears according to CPW are most commonly the result of attractants such as trash, bird seed, pet food, and barbecue grills.

“Research shows that bears prefer natural sources of food. But they will seek out sources of human-provided food if it’s available which can become dangerous to humans,” said CPW Northwest Region Senior Wildlife Biologist Brad Banulis. “Preventing bears from relying on human food sources takes a community effort, and it’s important that we all take proactive steps to limit human food sources in order to avoid any possible conflicts with bears and bear-proof our homes.”

CPW said a black bear’s natural diet consists of berries, fruits, nuts, plants, and grasses that grow naturally in the foothills and forests. When natural sources of food become scarce, a bear’s drive to search for food can overcome its fear of humans.

“When bears become too comfortable around people, they can destroy property or even become a threat to human safety,” said CPW.

CPW shares some precautions, you can avoid human/wildlife conflicts and help to keep bears wild.

Bear-proofing your home:

Keep garbage in a well-secured location. Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup.

Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors: ammonia is effective.

Keep garage doors closed. Do not leave pet food or stock feed outside.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths. Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house. If you see one, haze it by yelling at it, throwing things at it, and making loud noises to scare it off.

Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.

Clean the grill after each use, and clean up thoroughly after cookouts.

If you have fruit trees, don’t allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

Talk to your neighbors and kids about being Bear Aware.

Cars, traveling, and campsites:

Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.

Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you’re not at home.

Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.

When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.

Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.

When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.

Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.

Protecting your chickens, bees, and livestock:

Keep chickens, bees, and livestock in a fully covered enclosure, especially at night.

Construct electric fencing when possible.

Don’t store livestock feed outside.

Keep enclosures clean to minimize animal odors.

Hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure as a scent deterrent.

CPW asks all those living in Colorado and visitors to help save Colorado’s bears by being actively bear-aware throughout the late summer and fall seasons. Bear conflicts and, unfortunately, bear euthanization is most often traced back to human behavior.

“It is all of our responsibility to help minimize risks to humans and bears alike by being mindful of our impacts,” said CPW.