(PAGOSA SPRINGS) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had to relocate a “nuisance” mountain lion from Pagosa Springs after several different incidents.

CPW said last Friday it relocated a mountain lion away from Pagosa Springs, stating that District Wildlife Manager Nate Martinez had multiple encounters with this lion in a few days.

The lion was suspected of grabbing a dog at Yamaguchi Park earlier in the week, CPW said the dog survived the encounter. The lion was seen again under a porch at a neighboring home.

According to CPW, the lion was getting too habituated to being in town in public spaces that could present a danger to human safety. The lion was tranquilized and underwent a health assessment. Afterward, the lion was issued two ear tags and loaded into a trap before being given a drug to reverse the tranquilizer.

The lion was taken far away from Pagosa Springs, and released into the wild deep in national forest land. CPW said the lion will have suitable habitat and plenty of prey, it hopes to never encounter this mountain lion again, and that it lives a good life away from people.