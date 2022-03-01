DENVER (KDVR) — In case you missed it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife launched an app earlier this week that, if downloaded, is certain to make you outdoor adventurers much happier campers once winter breaks.

My CPW is designed to bring the license purchasing debacle all fishers and hunters must go through, to the palm of their hand. As of Tuesday, the app offers users the ability to purchase all CPW licenses that lack a carcass tag. Non-vehicle park passes are also readily available to snatch up.

“The addition of the My CPW application will give our customers the ability to carry and display some of their licenses and passes digitally,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said. “It’s another exciting step in making it more convenient for our customers to easily buy their hunting and fishing licenses and state park passes.”

Additionally, it aims to improve ease of movement around Colorado’s parks with navigational tools and information on how to contact park officials if needed.

Another helpful feature offered up in the app, which camping groups are sure to embrace, is the option to add multiple accounts onto one device.

Once logged in, your CPWshop account will be accessible through the app, which allows you to purchase licenses from your mobile device. Hunters, as well as those fishing, will also be able to view the current state of their preference point record within the CPW portal.

Social media accounts and other useful resources, including digital hunting atlas, updated fishing reports, estimated sunrise and sunset times, and big game hunter plans, can all be found in the app.

If you have any questions for CPW or technical support issues that require assistance, then please contact them at 1-800-244-5613, which is open to receive calls at all times.