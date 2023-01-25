(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video on Wednesday, Jan. 25, highlighting safety information for people wanting to enjoy some fun on Colorado’s frozen lakes.

The video features Elbert, the CPW mascot, as he skates on the lake and shows viewers his routine for safety while having fun.

CPW and Elbert advise people to check local conditions and bring a buddy. CPW asks the public to not throw rocks on the ice to test ice thickness, to carry a safety kit with ice picks, a whistle, and rope, and to just, have fun.

CPW provides more information on its website for ice safety and has information about what to do if you fall through the ice.

CPW advise if you fall through the ice: