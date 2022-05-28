COLORADO SPRINGS — A young bear was safely tranquilized by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) to be transported back to its native home in the wild.

CPW and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called on reports of a small bear seen climbing a tree near the intersection of Chapman Dr. and Solarglen Dr.

Courtesy of Ricky Brooks

CSPD said the bear was not showing any aggression but was tranquilized to be safely transported back to the wild. The bear was only about a year and a half old, according to CSPD.

A video from Ricky Brooks, a civilian onlooker, shows the young tranquilized bear waiting to be transported.

CSPD told Brooks the bear will be “cleaned, fed, watered and given a new home.”