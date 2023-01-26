(SOUTHEAST COLORADO) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reported the recent destruction of firearms and bows and arrows that they confiscated from poachers caught in the Southeast region of Colorado.

CPW is warning poachers that they will not tolerate the illegal practice and Poaching can get the perpetrator a criminal conviction, a fine, and banned from hunting. CPW also shared a video of one of their wildlife technicians destroying firearms that were confiscated from poachers.

According to CPW, $10,000 worth of shotguns, rifles, handguns, and bows and arrows were destroyed last week.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW offers rewards for reporting crimes against wildlife. CPW says they offer $500 for big game or endangered species, $250 for info on turkey, and $100 for fishing or small game crimes.

To report poachers anonymously to Operation Game Thief (OGT), call (877) 265-6648, or email game.thief@state.co.us.