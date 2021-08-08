Cowboy injured during Saturday night rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A cowboy is recovering after being injured during a recent rodeo.

According to Ride for the Brand, a contestant was injured while competing in the ranch bronc riding during Saturday night’s rodeo. An ambulance was on-site and he was transported to the hospital.

In a recent media release, Ride for the Brand said it had not received any updates about the rider’s condition from his family.

The organization went on to write, “Out of respect for our friend’s privacy, we are not releasing his name as this time.”

