(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, Flying W Ranch is hosting the Cowboy Christmas Jubilee, a Christmas event running until Thursday, Dec. 22.

The event is set in the rock formations at the Flying W Ranch and will feature music by the world-renowned Flying W Wranglers. New for this year’s Cowboy Christmas Jubilee, will be a symphony orchestra playing alongside the Wranglers creating festive music.

Tickets can be purchased on Flying W’s website listed above. General admission is $65 for guests over 12 years old, $35 for children 4 to 12 years old, and free for children 3 and under.